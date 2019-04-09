Lok Sabha elections 2019: 8 Uttar Pradesh seats to go for polls in first phase on Thursday: Uttar Pradesh will witness general elections for the eight seats on Thursday. These include Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarabad, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Meerut on the last day of campaign. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Saharanpur.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 8 Uttar Pradesh seats to go for polls in first phase on Thursday: Politically crucial Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness the first phase of polling for the eight Lok Sabha seats on Thursday. The seats which would go to polls include Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarabad, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. A total of 96 candidates are fighting from these eight seats. A triangular contest is expected between the BJP, SP-BSP alliance and the Congress. On the last day of the campaign, the political parties contesting polls held several rallies in the poll-bound areas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Meerut where he invoked Lord Hanuman. He said that if Congress and SP-BSP trust Ali, BJP has the blessings of Bajrangbali. Adityanath was apparently referring to Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati’s appeal to Muslims to not get their votes split by voting for Congress.

#WATCH UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a public rally in Meerut, says, "Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi 'Bajrangbali' par vishwaas hai." pic.twitter.com/ZwI3L5ZEFt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019

The BJP is currently holding the Meerut seat since 2009. The party’s sitting parliamentarian Rajendra Agarwal has won the seat twice. Political experts say that it would be a nail-biting contest between BJP and Mahagathbandhan’s Haji Mohammad Yaqoob. He belongs to Mayawati’s BSP and is a meat exporter.

Congress general secretary UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also held a roadshow in Saharanpur to get the support for party’s candidate Imran Masood.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a road show in Saharanpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/kGA97z5sIa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019

In Meerut, the contest would be between BJP’s incumbent MP Raghav Lakhanpal, BSP’s Haji Fazalur Rahman and Masood of the Congress.

For retaining Gautam Budha Nagar, sitting BJP parliamentarian Mahesh Sharma campaigned in Noida on Tuesday.

