Actor Urmila Matondkar is most likely to join the Congress today at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi, reports said. It has been reported that Matondkar will be joining the party at around 1 pm soon after a meeting with the Congress scion. Newly appointed President Milind Deora and outgoing President Sanjay Nirupam will also be present at the meeting. It has been speculated that the grand old party might field her from Mumbai North Constituency against BJP’s Gopal Shetty.

The state of Maharashtra will undergo elections in four phases. Polling in Maharashtra will take place in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 respectively.

Several changes were made to Congress’ Mumbai hierarchy ahead of the 2019 polls. Following a months-long altercation between Sanjay Nirupam and former UPA minister Milind Deora and their respective camps, the Congress scion appointed latter as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) chief.

