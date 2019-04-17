In a letter to the Election Commission, BJP’s West Bengal unit has alleged that Bangladeshi national Gaazi Noor was campaigning for TMC candidate Sougata Roy in Dum Dum area of Kolkata. To prove its claim, it has sent a two-hour-long video of the roadshow where Noor was seen campaigning for Roy.

After Ferdous Ahmed, BJP says another Bangladeshi national campaigning for Trinamool Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of roping in another Bangladeshi national for campaigning in the elections, a day after the home ministry revoked the visa of Bangladesh actor Ferdous Ahmed for violating travel rules.

In a letter to the Election Commission, BJP’s West Bengal unit has alleged that Bangladeshi national Gaazi Noor was campaigning for TMC candidate Sougata Roy in Dum Dum area of Kolkata. To prove its claim, it has sent a two-hour-long video of the roadshow where Noor was seen campaigning for Roy.

BJP said that his presence at the rally not only violates the visa terms but also highlights the fact that a foreigner is trying to influence the electoral process of India’s highest law-making body. This is a gross violation of rules governing elections, the party said. It further said that India’s temporary business visa rules do not permit 12 specific types of activities, which includes participating in an election campaign or in any form of the electoral process, and Noor Gaazi has clearly violated the visa regulation.

The complaint comes a day after the Union Home Ministry cancelled the visa of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed for his political campaign in support of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. The ministry had said that the actor’s visa was cancelled after receiving a negative report from the Bureau of Immigration. Ferdous was blacklisted by the ministry for violating visa norms.

BJP had demanded his arrest for breaching visa rules. Ferdous had campaigned for the Trinamool Congress in North Dinajpur. BJP leader J.P. Majumdar said foreign nationals can’t participate in electioneering process in India and the TMC is breaking the rule by roping in a Bangladeshi actor. Majumdar had met with the state election commissioner on Tuesday to express his party’s concerns.

