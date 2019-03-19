Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav mocks PM Narendra Modi's Chowkidar campaign, says it won't work this time: Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed BJP for launching Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too) campaign. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said that the campaign would not work for BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to start from April 11.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav mocks PM Narendra Modi’s Chowkidar campaign, says it won’t work this time: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed BJP for launching Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too) campaign. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said that the campaign would not work for BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to start from April 11. Speaking to NewsX, Samajwadi Party president said that that BJP’s chowkidar campaign is merely a slogan like of Chaiwala. The BJP launched Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign last week with PM Modi adding Chowkidar prefix to his Twitter profile.

Yadav said that in the last election BJP promised stars but did not provide anything to the people after it was voted to power.

When asked about the Congress’ leaving of seven seats for SP-BSP alliance in the state, Yadav said that the Mahagathbandhan is a union of ideas and Congress lately approached it. Ruling out Congress’ inclusion in the alliance, he maintained that framing an alliance was a challenging task and Congress did not reach to them earlier.

He said that Mahagathbandhan was the need of the hour to counter ruling BJP. Attacking PM Modi-led party, Yadav said that BJP has played with the constitution of the country and it poses a threat to the democracy.

Of being asked who is the leader of the alliance to counter PM Modi, he said the alliance has many leaders like Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

Earlier, after PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah also added Chowkidar prefix to his Twitter handle. The move was followed by many BJP leaders and a large number of supporters. After launching the campaign, Yadav mocked at the PM Modi saying is there any chowkidar to check the theft of fertiliser in the country.

Former chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also took a dig at PM Modi over the campaign. She said that prime minister is no more a Chaiwala and is turned himself into Chowkidar.

