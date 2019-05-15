Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed that his party has already crossed the majority mark after the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. While addressing a press conference, Shah asserted that he had travelled across the country and considering the response, he was fully confident that the BJP crossed the majority mark after the fifth and sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed that his party has already crossed the majority mark after the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. While addressing a press conference, Shah asserted that he had travelled across the country and considering the response, he was fully confident that the BJP crossed the majority mark after the fifth and sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. He made the statement after he was asked hat how many seats would the saffron party would win this year.

He further went on to say that the BJP will win over 300 seats in the ongoing polls and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would again form the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance. During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party had swept the polls after winning 282 seats in the polls. There are a total 543 parliamentary seats out of which the winning party need to win 272 seats for a simple majority.

The BJP chief also took a shot at the proposed meeting of the opposition parties, saying the opposition leaders might meet to elect a leader of the Opposition. However, he claimed that none of the party would be able to win enough seats to elect a leader of the opposition from its ranks.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had won only 44 seats, less than the minimum 10% of seats a party needs to win to claim the post of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The six phases of Lok Sabha elections 2019 were completed on May 12. The last phase of the polls 2019 is scheduled to take place on May 19. The counting of the votes will take place on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App