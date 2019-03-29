Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah says BJP will implement National Register of Citizens in West Bengal to evict infiltrators: Amit Shah on Friday said that the BJP will throw out infiltrators from West Bengal after implementing National Register of Citizens. He said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is playing an appeasement politics to woo Muslim votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah says BJP will implement National Register of Citizens in West Bengal to evict infiltrators: The Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Friday said that the party would implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal to evict infiltrators from the state. He maintained that no Hindu refugee would be thrown out from the country. Addressing a rally in Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency, West Bengal, BJP president launched a scathing attack on the chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He said that the Trinamool Congress chief has gifted land to infiltrators from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Lashing out at Mamata for questioning the air strikes of Indian Air Force across the border, Shah said that West Bengal chief minister is raising questions to appease her vote bank.

LIVE: Shri @AmitShah addressing a public meeting at Parade Ground, Alipurduar, West Bengal.https://t.co/1XQ4TbZY8n — BJP (@BJP4India) March 29, 2019

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tit-for-tat policy, Shah said that it does not matter what Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata want, but PM Modi would keep answering Pakistan in their language. He also said that only government led by Narendra Modi can protect West Bengal.

Shah accused Mamata of playing an appeasement politics to woo Muslim voters in West Bengal. He demanded stipend to the Hindu priests as same is being paid to Muslim clerks in the state. BJP president said that the state government is trying to add Urdu subjects in the Bengali medium schools.

This was his first public appearance in the Trinamool-ruled state after Election Commission of India announced dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal is politically an important state in the country which sends 42 parliamentarians to Lok Sabha.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More