Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patil threatens to break alliance with BJP: Anupriya Patel, minister of state for health and family welfare in Modi Cabinet on Friday said that despite putting up the issues in front of the BJP party, no concern has been showed towards the small alliance. Apna Dal (S) is now free to choose its own path as the BJP leadership is not showing any interest to resolve her party’s issues.

Speaking to media persons, Patel said they had demanded that their party workers should be given positions in different corporations of the state. The BJP leadership have made around 300 such appointments but none of her party workers were given the opportunity.

Adding more to her statements, she said that they definitely want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get re-elected in the upcoming Lok-Sabha election but for that their attitude should be changed, proper attention should be paid upon the smaller alliances neglecting and avoiding their problems won’t go.

Apna Dal has taken part in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP winning two seats in Mirzapur and Pratapgarh. BJP should learn from its recent losses said by Patel. The SP-BSP alliance is the biggest challenge to BJP and now if smaller parties like AP would fall apart than it is definitely a matter of concern.

