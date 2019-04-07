Lok Sabha elections 2019: Arun Jaitley unveils BJP's poll campaign theme Phir ek baar Modi sarkaar: BJP's campaign theme will have several parts. The first theme will focus on "Kaam Karne Wali Saarkar", the second theme is "Imaandar Sarkar" and the third theme will focus on "Bade Faisle Lene Wali Sarkar".

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday unveiled the BJP’s campaign theme for the fouthcoming seven-phased Lok Sabha elections 2019. He said that the main election theme would be ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ for elections. After releasing the party’s campaign theme BJP wanted a government with one captain and not a team of 11 members with 40 captains.

He further added that BJP’s campaign theme will have several parts. The first theme will focus on “Kaam Karne Wali Saarkar”, the second theme is “Imaandar Sarkar” and the third theme will focus on “Bade Faisle Lene Wali Sarkar”.

While reacting on Robert Vadra’s campaign for Congress party for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Arun Jaitley said that he does not know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP.

Union Finance Minister & BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress party for the #LokSabhaElections2019: I don't know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP. pic.twitter.com/xZyGiw0Xuy — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

Taking a jibe at the Congress manifesto, Jaitley said that People will believe in future promises only if a party has actually fulfilled promises made in the past. Eradicating poverty was also in their 1951 manifesto and they failed to prove it.

For the first time, India carried out attacks across the border against the terrorist hotbeds. People trust the Armed forces but not Congress leaders. They are supporting divisive parties and people: PM @narendramodi #IsBaarPhirModi — BJP (@BJP4India) April 7, 2019

BJP leader also questioned Congress over their manifesto. He said such promises are not in tune with the times. He said, the manifesto also promises law to maintain the freedom of the Internet and not arbitrarily shut it down. He added this power is generally exercised only when operations against terrorism and insurgency are in progress.

The Congress had also announced ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ as its campaign slogan for the Lok Sabha polls 2019, while alleging that an atmosphere of injustice was prevailing in the country.

As per reports, the campaign’s main theme song ‘Main hi toh Hindustan hoon’ has been penned by Javed Akhtar. While the campaign film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and the cinematography is by Tushar Kanti Ray, the concept and script was provided by Anuja Chauhan, and the music was composed by Arjunna Harjai.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will begin from April 11 and will be held in seven phases. The last phase will be held on May 19. The model code of conduct came into immediate effect from March 10 itself and the counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More