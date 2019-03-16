Balabhadra Majhi, sitting BJD MP from Odisha's Nabarangpur district, joins BJP: Welcoming Majhi to the party fold, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Balbhadra is from railway background and he had developed a unique model by bringing together Centre and state. He quit the party because the BJD left him but the people gave him the credit of enabling railway connectivity in Nabarangpur and Malkangiri, Pradhan said.

Delhi: Balabhadra Majhi (right), BJD MP from Nabarangpur (Odisha), joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Baijayant Panda.

Sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Nabarangpur constituency Balabhadra Majhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Baijayant Panda in New Delhi on Saturday. Majhi had resigned from the primary membership of the BJD on Thursday amidst reports that he will be denied ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Welcoming Majhi to the party fold, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Balbhadra is from railway background and he had developed a unique model by bringing together Centre and state. He quit the party because the BJD left him but the people gave him the credit of enabling railway connectivity in Nabarangpur and Malkangiri, Pradhan said.

After joining the BJP, Majhi met BJP president Amit Shah and others in New Delhi.

Delhi: Balabhadra Majhi meets BJP President Amit Shah.

Delhi: Balabhadra Majhi, BJD MP from Nabarangpur (Odisha) who had recently resigned from the party, joins BJP.

Balabhadra Majhi is a powerful ST leader and his arrival in the BJP will consolidate the party’s vote bank.

