Azad asked people not to forget Dalit student Rohit Vemula's sacrifice and criticised Modi for being a tyrant, reported ANI. Azad further announced that Bhima-Koregaon will be repeated again if things don't change and BJP-led government at the Centre doesn't change its policies. The BJP is yet to clear the candidate for Varanasi that is represented by PM Modi himself

On Friday, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced to contest from PM Narendra Modi’s rally at Hunkar rally in New Delhi’ Jantar Mantar. At the rally, Azad announced that he will be contesting from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi and that people’s support was required to overthrow the PM.

Azad asked people not to forget Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula’s sacrifice (Vemula committed suicide in 2016) and criticised Modi for being a tyrant, reported ANI. Also known as Raavan, he further announced that Bhima-Koregaon will be repeated again if things don’t change and BJP-led government at the Centre doesn’t change its policies. The BJP is yet to clear the candidate for Varanasi that is represented by PM Modi himself.

Bhim Army's C. Azad:Vote dene se pehle Rohith ki shahadat yaad rakhna,Atyachari,atyachari hota hai,vo kabhi tumhara hiteshi nahi ho sakta…Isliye maine kaha Bhima-Koregaon dohra denge,abhi uski zarurat nahi ai hai,jis din desh ke samvidhan pe aanch ai,Bhima-Koregaon dohra denge pic.twitter.com/X92UgUX5Rx — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital in Meerut. The Dalit leader was undergoing treatment at the hospital. The leader was hospitalised after he complained of a respiratory problem.

The Congress General Secretary had visited the hospital as the Dalit leader was detained by police and his supporters clashed with the police after its leader’s detention in UP’s Deoband.

The Congress in charge of UP (east) was accompanied by senior leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Raj Babbar.

Bhim Army chief was detained as the leader was heading towards Delhi for an event. The event which is scheduled in Delhi could not get the police permission so far.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected from the Varanasi constituency on BJP ticket after winning the Lok Sabha seat by defeating Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, BJP has not yet clarified whether PM Modi will contest from Varanasi or some other place. The Bhim Army chief had also announced to support SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The Dalit leader is working on to uplift the weaker sections of the society and have demands like reservations for SC, ST sections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More