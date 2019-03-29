Lok Sabha elections 2019: The Bihar Mahagathbandhan on Friday released seat-sharing agreement for 40 Lok Sabha seats. According to the agreement, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on 19 seats, Congress on 9 seats, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha(S) on 3 seats, Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) on 3 seats and Communist Party of India (ML) on 1 seat.

The Bihar Mahagathbandhan on Friday released the list of candidates for 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. As per the understanding thrashed out by the allies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on 19 seats, Congress on 9 seats, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) on 3 seats, Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) on 3 seats and Communist Party of India (ML) on 1 seat. It is pertinent to note that while the seat-sharing was decided earlier but announced by MP Manoj Jha, the list of candidates was declared by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The move comes a day after Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap quit as the patron of the RJD student wing. Speculation was rife that all is not well in the Lalu Prasad parivar. To a pointed question on what was ailing the mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi said the alliance didn’t suffer from any speculated rifts.

Among seats declared today, the RJD will contest from Bhagalpur, Banka, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Vaishali and 14 other seats. The party is yet to declare its candidate for Sheohar. Lalu’s eldest offspring Misa Bharti will contest from Pataliputra while Tej Pratap’s father-in-law Chandrika Rai will contest from Saran.

Reports said Tej Pratap is likely to contest against Chandrika Rai since he had filed for divorce from Rai’s daughter in less than a year of being married. A report said Tej Pratap objected to Rai’s naming from Saran, a seat that had taken the jailed Lalu to Parliament 4 times.

The Congress is yet to declare its 6 remaining candidates for Samastipur, Munger, Patna Sahib, Sasaram, Valmiki Nagar and Supaul. BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha is likely to get the Congress ticket from Patna Sahib and be fielded against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad of the BJP.

The Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in five phases of the Lok Sabha election to be held between April 11 and May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

