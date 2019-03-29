A Bindi company has launched a product with PM Narendra Modi's photo, BJP logo and Phir Se Modi Sarkar tagline on it. Photo of the packet of Bindi featuring PM Modi's soon went viral on the internet, after which, Tweeple shared hilarious posts and memes.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again in the limelight. This time PM Modi is not in talks for any big announcements like demonetisation and GST but an innovative way of promotion which will tickle your funny bone. A bindi (the red or designer dot) company named Paras Fancy Bindi launched a new product with Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a tagline “Fir Se Modi Sarkar” (Modi again).

The Bindi packet also features BJP logo on it to woo the voters. Photo of a packet of Bindi with PM Modi’s photo soon made its way to social media and went viral on asteroid’s speed. Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Salim shared the image of the product on micro-blogging site Twitter. In his tweet, Salim said the Paytm brand ambassador is now the face of Paras Fancy Bindi too. #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai.”

This is not the first time that saffron supporters have done something out of the box to promote their party and PM Narendra Modi. A few days ago, a couple printed Prime Minister’s name on their wedding invitation seeking support for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The couple also urged the guests to not to get the gift and promise them that they will elect and support Prime Minister.

The Elections Commission has announced to conduct Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23, 2019. Polling in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi will be held in the 7th phase on May 19, 2019.

