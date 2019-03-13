Lok Sabha elections 2019: In a Facebook post, the BJP’s in charge of Northeast Ram Madhav said that finally, the BJP had sealed the alliance and electoral understanding between the BJP and all major parties in the North East. He further claimed that the alliance has a potential of winning over 22 seats out of 25 in the region.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: A couple of months after parting its ways with the BJP over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has reunited with the ruling party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Keeping their differences aside, the two parties decided to form an alliance after a long meeting between BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and AGP president Atul Bora and others that ended post-midnight.

He further asserted that The BJP, NPP, NDPP, AGP and BPF will fight together in Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh with the mission of defeating Congress party in the 2019 polls.

Launching a scathing attack the Congress, Madhav wrote while the Opposition was still talking about the Mahagatbandhan, the BJP already had its in place in the North East and rest of the country adding that the NDA was much stronger coalition today than before.

He further claimed that the alliance has a potential of winning over 22 seats out of 25 in the region and would play an important role to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in power once again.

It was on January 7, 2019, when the AGP broke its alliance with the BJP over contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to grant nationality to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan after six years of residence in India.

The general elections in Assam are scheduled to take place in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23.

