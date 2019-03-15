The party at its core committee meet will be releasing its first list of candidates for the forthcoming polls. Prime Minister Modi and party president Amit Shah will also be present

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The 2019 polls are soon to begin and political parties have geared up for the pre-election campaign. After Congress released its first list of candidates, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced to release its first list of candidates.

The party will be conducting its core committee meeting on Saturday at 4 pm. At the meet, the first list of candidates to contest in the 2019 polls will be announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah among others will be present at the meeting.



More details awaited

