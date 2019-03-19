Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to field all new faces for 11 seats in Chhattisgarh: After facing a crushing defeat in Chhattisgarh assembly elections last year, BJP has changed all the 10 sitting MPs and would field 11 new candidates in the state.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to field all new faces for 11 seats in Chhattisgarh: BJP on Tuesday said that the party would field new faces in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. National General Secretary BJP Anil Jain said that the party would change all sitting MPs and win all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The decision was taken in the meeting of the central election committee at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari and other leaders of the party.

Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge & National General Secretary Anil Jain: BJP will change all sitting MPs in the state in this election, CEC has approved it. We will bring 11 new candidates and win on all 11 seats. pic.twitter.com/glRCKfFfgM — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

