Putting an end to months of uncertainty and political diplomacy, the BJP, the Janata Dal (United), and the Bharatiya Janata Party have reached a respectable formula to split the 40 Lok Sabha seats among the alliance partners. According to reports coming in Nitish Kumar will fight on 16 seats while the BJP will fight on 17 seats. The decision to scale down on the seats indicate BJP's intention to keep its flock together the following Opposition consolidating against the saffron surge.

Nitish Kumar will fight on 16 seats while the BJP will fight on 17 seats. The other NDA allies in the state, Ram Vilas Paswan will get five seats and Upendra Kushwaha will get two seats

Putting an end to months of uncertainty and political diplomacy, the BJP, the Janata Dal (United), and the Bharatiya Janata Party have reached a respectable formula to split the 40 Lok Sabha seats among the alliance partners. According to reports coming in Nitish Kumar will fight on 16 seats while the BJP will fight on 17 seats. The other NDA allies in the state, Ram Vilas Paswan will get five seats and Upendra Kushwaha will get two seats.

As per a report on NDTV, the deal was finalised in September when PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah met Bihar CM Nitish. A formal announcement is expected this week as the BJP is reported to be waiting for Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Vilas Paswan’s response to the arrangement. Earlier, the BJP had floated 20-20 formula for the state wherein BJP will fight on 20 and the rest 20 seats will be divided among JDU, LJP and RLSP.

The decision to scale down on the seats indicate BJP’s intention to keep its flock together the following Opposition consolidating against the saffron surge. The seat sharing formula also indicates that Nitish Kumar’s JDU is bigger than BJP in the state, contradictory to the what BJP leaders from the state wanted, to project BJP as senior partner in the state.

Upendra Kushwaha hasn’t revealed his cards yet, there has been no official communication from his party. However, he has expressed displeasure on the last pitched sharing formula.

When the last seat sharing formula was announced, Upendra said that he never liked T20 cricket and doesn’t play it either. Over the last few months, the party has dropped enough hints of its discontent in the alliance. However, a shot in the arm came a few days back, when Kushwaha reaffirmed his loyalty to the NDA saying he was committed to making NDA even stronger.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More