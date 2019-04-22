Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress announced on late Monday night that boxer Vijender Singh will be contesting from South Delhi seat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. The elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on May 12, 2019. Earlier in the day, the Congress had already announced the names of candidates contesting from the 6 other parliamentary seats.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress announced on late Monday night that boxer Vijender Singh will be contesting from South Delhi seat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. The elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on May 12, 2019. Earlier in the day, the Congress had already announced the names of candidates contesting from the 6 other parliamentary seats. Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will be fighting from the North East Delhi seat, Ajay Maken from New Delhi seat, JP Aggarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh lovely from East Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi and Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi (SC).

Vijender Singh will face Ramesh Bidhudi of the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP and Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the polls. Apart from that, the BJP also released its second list of candidates for the national capital on Monday. Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir will contest from East Delhi, while Meenakshi Lekhi will fight from New Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

Born on October 29, 1985, Vijender Singh Beniwal or Vijender Singh is an Indian professional boxer and the current WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion. he comes from Kaluwas, Bhiwani district in Haryana.

