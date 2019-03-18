After Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Congress should not create confusion in the state by leaving seven seats. Congress should take its decision back as the alliance can break both Congress and BJP in the upcoming polls. Congress on Sunday had announced to leave seven seats for BSP-SP alliance partners.

The coalition partners Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday slammed Congress over not fielding candidates on seven LoK Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. BSP chief Mayawati said that the Congress is free to contest elections in these seven seats too. Mayawati added that the coalition comprised of BSP, SP, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is enough capable to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

She tweeted that Congress should not forcibly spread rumours by leaving 7 seats in UP for the SP-BSP alliance in the state. She has said that BSP has no alliance with the Congress anywhere in the country.

बीएसपी एक बार फिर साफ तौर पर स्पष्ट कर देना चाहती है कि उत्तर प्रदेश सहित पूरे देश में कांग्रेस पार्टी से हमारा कोई भी किसी भी प्रकार का तालमेल व गठबंधन आदि बिल्कुल भी नहीं है। हमारे लोग कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा आयेदिन फैलाये जा रहे किस्म-किस्म के भ्रम में कतई ना आयें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 18, 2019

After Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also said that Congress should not create confusion in the state by leaving seven seats. Congress should take its decision back as the alliance can break both Congress and BJP in the upcoming polls.

SP-BSP have sidelined Congress in Uttar Pradesh after both the parties forged an alliance in the state against BJP. The two parties also announced their candidates for the upcoming polls. The seat-share policy between the two parties has been reduced to 38 and 37 respectively.

Congress on Sunday had announced to leave seven seats for BSP-SP as the two parties have not fielded their candidates for the Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi for Amethi and Raebareli constituencies. The seven seats for which Congress announced not to field candidates include constituencies of Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and their close relatives and aides.

Uttar Pradesh, which used to be the hotbed for Congress, the party lost it from the last several years after the SP-BSP came as a force in the state. The two parties BSP-SP have also forged an alliance in other states as well. In Madhya Pradesh, the SP will contest three seats while BSP will contest the remaining 26. In Uttarakhand, the SP is allotted only single seat of Garhwal constituency, while the BSP will contest the remaining four.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha, will see staggered seven-phase elections starting from April 11 and ended on May 19. The counting of polls will be held on May 23. However, the Election Commission has notified that the voters in coming general elections are expected to be 900 million over 10 lakh polling stations across the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More