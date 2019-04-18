Lok Sabha elections 2019: A Dalit voter on Thursday chopped off his finger after he mistakenly voted for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The incident took place at a booth in the Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr. BJP candidate Bhola Singh and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Yogesh Verma were contesting from the rally.

A Dalit voter on Thursday chopped off his finger after he mistakenly voted for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The incident took place at a booth in the Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr. BSP supporter Pawan Kumar (25) chopped off his finger with a chopper after he accidentally pressed the button of the BJP election symbol. BJP candidate Bhola Singh and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Yogesh Verma were contesting from the rally.

Kumar had gone to vote for Verma but he voted for Singh by mistake. Pawan also posted the video on Twitter in which he can be seen saying that he chopped off his finger after he accidentally pressed the button with BJP election symbol.

A youth in Abdullapur Hulaspur village in UP's Bulandshahr severed his own finger for accidently voting BJP instead of BSP. pic.twitter.com/zXq9LwOOH3 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 18, 2019

The second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 was completed today. Eleven states went through polls in phase 2 of Lok Sabha Election including Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and one Union Territory, Puducherry.

In Uttar Pradesh, the total vote cast was recorded at 58.12% while Maharashtra recorded 55.37% polling till 5:00 pm. Jammu and Kashmir recorded 43.3% polling while Srinagar registered merely 7% till 5:00 pm.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More