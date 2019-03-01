Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that elections will be held on time in the country. He said that the poll body has taken into consideration the concerns raised related to elections and have started using Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails. The term of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday clarified that the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on time despite escalating tensions between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control. CEC said that they are preparing to hold free and fair elections and all the preparations regarding the elections have almost completed. He also said that he is trying to find out the status of inflammatory speech cases lodged during previous elections. For the last several days, CEC is taking poll related preparations in the Uttar Pradesh state.

Sunil Arora further added that the commission is likely to launch an app which would keep the details of citizens secret regarding any poll complaint. He said that the commission is also constituting the committee to take a tight watch on social media.

As per reports, In 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time for providing feedback to voters using a ballotless voting system.

On Wednesday, The Indian Air Force (IAF) claimed that it shot down an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force. The enemy F-16 jet, that violated Indian air space, was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire within 3km of Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. In a similar claim, The Pakistan Air Force said its fighter jets shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and captured a Wing commander, which was released later through Wagah border.

