TMC has announced list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. CM Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress is fielding more than 40 per cent female candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019 in the state. The party is contesting in Congress-governed states.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is fielding more than 40 per cent female candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019 in the state. TMC chief said that the decision of candidature is a proud moment for all the women living in the state. TMC chief while addressing the party workers said that TMC will get the majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in West Bengal.

Mamata said that the party is also fielding new faces in the upcoming election and her party will win all the 42 parliamentary seats this year. She also said that 35% of her party’s Lok Sabha MPs are women and the trend will continue adding that the trend has enthused women leaders aspiring to hit the campaign trail.

TMC has announced its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The party Trinamool has also fielded Moon Moon Sen, a Bengali actor from Asansol Lok Sabha seat against BJP MP and union minister Babul Supriyo.

She also requested Election Commission to remove photos of military personnel that are being used in BJP posters across the state.

CM Banerjee has said that TMC will fight the Lok Sabha polls 2019 in other states including from 5 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand, 6 seats in Assam, 2 seats in Bihar and the lone seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The party will also fight for 10 Assembly seats in Odisha.

Meanwhile, TMC party will not contest in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, but will support regional parties in these states.

