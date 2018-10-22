Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday, October 22, said that the party has not declared its president, Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate. His statement comes ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elections, which will decide the ruling BJP's fate.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: As the showdown for Lok Sabha 2019 elections come closer, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday, October 22, categorically affirmed that the party has not projected its chief, Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate. Speaking to News18 in an interview, P Chidambaram said the Congress party has not yet announced its PM candidate and will only do so after it defeats the ruling BJP by forging an alliance with other parties.

He further pointed out that Congress’ main focus is to overthrow the BJP-led government at the Centre and form a progressive government which embraces human rights and does not beguile people in the name of tax terrorism. Meanwhile, he stressed on regional parties and said they have caused major setbacks to the ruling party and as well as to the Congress as they have reduced the combined vote share of both the mainstream parties-BJP, Congress.

Speculations hogged headlines earlier this month after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New had said that he will surely take the supreme position if his allies want him as the prime minister.

Before that, the Congress supremo while campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections, had suggested that he could be the prime minister if his party emerged as the single largest in Lok Sabha 2019 elections, as reported by news agency PTI.

However, during Rahul’s London visit he had affirmed that he had no ambition of becoming the prime minister and only views himself as combating in an ideological fight.

