Lok Sabha elections 2019 will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases. The counting of votes to be held on May 23. Congress has so far announced a total of 137 candidates in five lists. Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has not been named in the lists so far. The party has fielded new and old faces too.

The Congress has released a total of 137 candidates over five lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 so far. The fifth list was put out late last night. But the Congress has been silent if newfound star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest elections for the 17th Lok Sabha or not. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will seek re-election from Amethi while Sonia Gandhi will contest from rae BAreli. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UP East general secretary, is campaigning. Priyanka, like her brother Rahul Gandhi, is meeting people to get more and more votes in Lok Sabha polls 2019.

The Congress has fielded both old and new faces to contest elections.

Here are the five lists below:

Fifth list

The Congress put out its 5th list of candidates for several states including Telangana for which the party has fielded 8 candidates including Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy, who lost the recently held Assembly elections from Kodangal. Like Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar has also got the opportunity to contest the upcoming polls. Prabhakar had lost from Karimnagar constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, some Congress leaders from Telangana have already jumped ship to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after they found their chances of landing a Lok Sabha ticket very weak.

The list also included 22 candidates for Andhra Pradesh, 11 from West Bengal, including the much-in-the-news Deepa Dasmunsi, who was reported to be joining the BJP, and 6 from Odisha, 5 from Assam and 3 for the remaining seats in Uttar Pradesh. The party has fielded Abhijit Mukherjee, the son of former President Pranab Mukherjee from West Bengal’s Jangipur constituency. Some senior party leaders have joined the fray too. The party has called off alliance talks with the Left Front.

Fourth list

In the 4th list, the party finalised 27 candidates including 2 from Arunachal Pradesh, 5 in Chhattisgarh, 12 in Kerala, 7 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The fourth list includes senior leader Shashi Tharoor who will seek re-election from Thiruvananthapuram in Lok Sabha elections 2019. The party has listed 3 sitting MLAs among the five candidates in Chhattisgarh.

Third list

The third list had 18 candidates whose candidature was declared after a meeting of the Congress central election committee including 5 from Assam, 2 from Meghalaya, one from Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland each, besides 8 from Telangana.

Second list

In its second list, Priya Dutt, who had written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not contesting elections this year, will contest from Mumbai North-Central Parliamentary constituency. The Congress listed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar’s candidature from Moradabad. The second list of 21 candidates includes 5 from Maharashtra and 16 candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

The party has fielded Nana Patole, who recently joined the Congress, from Nagpur constituency to contest against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is expected to contest from the Vidarbha stronghold which is also the seat of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

First list

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi figured in the first list of candidates. Rahul Gandhi has chosen Amethi once again and Sonia Gandhi will seek re-election from Rae Bareli.

The list includes 2009 Lok Sabha winners to contest in the upcoming polls. Senior leader Jitin Prasada will contest from Dhaurahra and Annu Tandon from Unnao. The first list had 15 candidates.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid had also been finalised to contest from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad constituency. Former state cabinet minister Bharatsinh Solanki had also been declared to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat’s Anand.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, Congress sealed the seat-sharing deal with ally Janata Dal (Secular). It will contest 20 Lok Sabha seats and the JD(S) has got 8 seats. The grand old party had 45 Lok Sabha seats in the 16th Lok Sabha.

