Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress releases 9th list, Karti Chidambaram to contest from Sivaganga, Tariq Anwar from Katihar, BK Hariprasad from Bangalore South: Congress on Sunday released the ninth list of candidates fighting upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country. The party announced names of 10 contestants from Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir. Son of former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram has been given ticket from Sivaganga parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu. He had unsuccessfully fought last general elections from Sivaganga seat.

Congress has fielded former Nationalist Congress Party leader Tariq Anwar, who switched to the party recently, from Katihar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. Anwar won the elections in 2014 against BJP candidate from the same seat. It has given a mandate to Rajya Sabha member BK Hariprasad from Bangalore South. Hariprasad is currently Rajya Sabha member and a senior party leader.

Here is the 9th list of Congress:

Bihar

Kishanganj: Mohd Javed

Katihar: Tariq Anwar

Purnia: Uday Singh (Pappu Singh)

Jammu and Kashmir

Baramulla: Haji Farooq Mir

Karnataka

Bangalore South: BK Hariprasad

Maharashtra

Akola: Hidayat Patel

Ramtek-SC: Kishor Uttamrao Gajbhiye

Chandrapur: Suresh Dhanorkar

Hingoli: Subhash Wankhede

Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga: Karti Chidambaram

Congress releases list of 10 candidates-Tariq Anwar to contest from Bihar's Katihar,BK Hariprasad to contest from Bengaluru South, Karti Chidambaram to contest from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga & Suresh Dhanorkar to contest from Chandrapur in Maharashtra #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9RUbnkBQ2I — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram are accused in the CBI’s chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Rahul Gandhi-led party has replaced its candidate Vinayak Bangade from Chandrapur and fielded Suresh Dhanorkar.

On last Saturday, Congress released its eight list of contestants for the general elections. The party has nominated Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha elections would start from April 11 and the counting of votes would be done on May 23. The elections would be conducted across seven phases.

