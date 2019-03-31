Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress releases another list, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir to fight from Anantnag, K Muraleedharan from Vadakara: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has been fielded from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency and former parliamentarian K Muraleedharan would contest from Kerala's Vadakara seat.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress releases another list, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir to fight from Anantnag, K Muraleedharan from Vadakara: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has been fielded from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency and former parliamentarian K Muraleedharan would contest from Kerala’s Vadakara seat, the Congress announced on Sunday. The voting for sensitive Anantnag seat would be conducted across three phases on April 11, April 13 and May 6. While polls for Vadakara would be held on April 23. Muraleedharan is the senior Congress leader and three-time parliamentarian from Kozhikode constituency. He has won polls in 1989, 1991 and 1999. Congress is currently holding Vadakara seat since 2009.

The JKPCC president Mir would fight against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, NC candidate retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi and BJP’s Sofi Youssaf. Mehbooba has claimed Anantnag seat twice in 2004 and 2014. In 2009, the seat was picked by NC’s Mirza Afzal Beg.

Congress has released a list of one candidate each, from Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/KB6MQYPVO3 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

