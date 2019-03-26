Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The Rahul Gandhi-led Indian National Congress (INC) released a list of star campaigners for the first and second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra, which goes to polls in four phases from April 11, 2019, has 48 Lok Sabha seats in total. The Congress Party had won from 17 constituencies in 2009 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party managed to bag only 2 seats.

In Maharashtra, the first phase of polling will be held in seven constituencies on April 11, the Election Commission of India said. In the second phase, voting will be held in ten seats on April 18. In phase three, 14 constituencies will vote on April 23 while 17 seats will vote on April 29 in the fourth phase.

The Congress star campaigners list includes a total of 40 names. The names are:

  1. Sonia Gandhi
  2. Congress president Rahul Gandhi
  3. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  4. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh
  5. Mallikarjun Kharge
  6. Ghulan Nabi Azad
  7. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  8. Ashok Chavan
  9. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
  10. Sushil Kumar Shinde
  11. Prithviraj Chouhan
  12. Balasaheb Thorat
  13. Mukul Wasnik
  14. KC Venugopal
  15. Vijay Wedettiwar
  16. Ashok (Bhai) Jagtap
  17. Vilas Muttemwar
  18. Rajiv Satav
  19. Milind Deora
  20. Sanjay Nirupam
  21. Nagma Moraji
  22. Harshwardhan Patil
  23. Kumar Ketkar
  24. Shivraj Patil
  25. Kripashankar Singh
  26. Nitin Raut
  27. Vasant Purke
  28. Chanderkant Handore
  29. Bhalachandra Mungekar
  30. Hussain Dalwai
  31. Naseem Khan
  32. Mohd Azaruddin
  33. Muzaffar Hussain
  34. Imran Pratapgadi
  35. Vishwajeet Kadam
  36. Sachin Sawant
  37. Amar Rajurkar
  38. Haribhau Rathod
  39. Ramari Rupanwar
  40. Ameeta Chavan
Congress ,star campaigners list .
Congress star campaigners list for Maharashtra polls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 