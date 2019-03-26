Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The Rahul Gandhi-led Indian National Congress (INC) released a list of star campaigners for the first and second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra, which goes to polls in four phases from April 11, 2019, has 48 Lok Sabha seats in total. The Congress Party had won from 17 constituencies in 2009 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party managed to bag only 2 seats.

In Maharashtra, the first phase of polling will be held in seven constituencies on April 11, the Election Commission of India said. In the second phase, voting will be held in ten seats on April 18. In phase three, 14 constituencies will vote on April 23 while 17 seats will vote on April 29 in the fourth phase.

The Congress star campaigners list includes a total of 40 names. The names are:

Sonia Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Mallikarjun Kharge Ghulan Nabi Azad Jyotiraditya Scindia Ashok Chavan Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Sushil Kumar Shinde Prithviraj Chouhan Balasaheb Thorat Mukul Wasnik KC Venugopal Vijay Wedettiwar Ashok (Bhai) Jagtap Vilas Muttemwar Rajiv Satav Milind Deora Sanjay Nirupam Nagma Moraji Harshwardhan Patil Kumar Ketkar Shivraj Patil Kripashankar Singh Nitin Raut Vasant Purke Chanderkant Handore Bhalachandra Mungekar Hussain Dalwai Naseem Khan Mohd Azaruddin Muzaffar Hussain Imran Pratapgadi Vishwajeet Kadam Sachin Sawant Amar Rajurkar Haribhau Rathod Ramari Rupanwar Ameeta Chavan

