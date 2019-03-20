Congress has released its sixth list for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The list includes the Kerela and Maharastra states. In Kerala, the Congress announced that Shanimol Usman will be the candidate from Alappuzha seat and Adoor Prakash from Attingal seat.

