The Lok Sabha Assembly elections 2019 are going to be no easier for both the ruling BJP and the Opposition. The past few days have witnessed major ups and down in seat-share politics in the Congress. After being rejected by the SP-BSP as their alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh, it is the pact with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is apparently under pressure now. The tension between two alliance partners started mounting after two senior leaders of the alliance jumped into a verbal war.

The war began after Congress Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh said that the party had emerged stronger under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Hinting miscommunication over the seat-sharing, the leader went on to say that there would be no problem if the seat-sharing did not work out as the Congress is not dependent on anybody.

Soon after Singh’s remarks, RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary backfired saying that the grand old party must make up its mind whether it was fighting against the BJP or against those who are committed to overthrowing BJP.

Reports said that both the parties could not reach a consensus over seat allocation. The Congress had initially demanded 15 out of 40 seats, however, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav insisted that it should contest only 10 seats.

Apart from the tensions between the two parties, the bromance of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi could act as an adhesive to keep the alliance together. It is not hidden that Rahul Gandhi is the choice for Tejashwi as Opposition’s Prime Minister. He has openly supported Rahul Gandhi’s logic and has been extending support to the Congress every now and then.

