Congress on Saturday has clarified that there will be no alliance in the Uttar Pradesh with any of the parties - BSP-SP. The two parties SP and BSP had already announced their alliance in the state and have even shared their seat-sharing formula. SP has even declared candidates for various Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress on Saturday has said that the party will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Uttar Pradesh on its own strength. Senior Congress leader and party’s west UP incharge Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the party will contest elections on its own and will not forge an alliance with any of the regional party. He also said that the party may think over the alliance with other parties to defeat the BJP.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the path of his party may be different from that of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but their objective is the same.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the Congress was very much in the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance and also two seats were being left for them. Meanwhile, Scindia said that Congress will also leave some seats for them.

Both SP and BSP are contesting jointly for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Both the parties had announced the seat-share policy that includes SP to contest for 37 seats, while BSP fight on 38 seats.

SP and BSP have left Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress. Congress had also announced Sonia Gandhi would contest from Rae Bareli, while party Chief Rahul Gandhi would fight from Amethi. Lok Sabha elections 2019 are likely to be held by April and May this year.

