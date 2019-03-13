Reports suggest that Jd (S) initially had demanded 12 seats, but to no avail as it eventually had to settle with 8 seats. After meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi on March 6, JD (S) leader HD Deve Gowda had demanded 12 seats. On the other hand, Congress also wanted to retain the Mysuru seat

Ahead of the 2019 polls, Congress and its alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday settled with 20-8 seats respectively. The Congress party will be contesting from 20 seats while the JD (S) will be fighting from the remaining 8 seats out of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

Reports suggest that JD (S) initially had demanded 12 seats, but to no avail as it eventually had to settle with 8 seats. After meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi on March 6, JD (S) leader HD Deve Gowda had demanded 12 seats. On the other hand, Congress also wanted to retain the Mysuru seat.

Karnataka:Congress and JDS seat sharing done. Congress to contest on 20 seats and JD(S) to contest on 8 seats out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats pic.twitter.com/HmkD4esdYT — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019

