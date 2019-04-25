Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi? The Indian National Congress (INC) can announce party general secretary from eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Reports said that the party can make the announcement in the coming two days as the prime minister will be on his 2-day visit to Varanasi before filing his nomination papers on Friday.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi? The Indian National Congress (INC) can announce party general secretary from eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s name against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Reports said that the party can make the announcement in the coming two days as the prime minister will be on his 2-day visit to Varanasi before filing his nomination papers on Friday. Thus the chances are highly likely that the Congress will announce Priyanka’s candidature on one of the two days.

The party and Priyanka herself have been the rumour mill for the reports for the past couple of months. Priyanka, who is currently pitching votes for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has expressed her desire to contest in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections that too against PM Modi.

Initially, when asked about whether she would like to contest in the polls, Priyanka s replied saying that she would if her brother Rahul Gandhi would ask her to do that. The day Priyanka officially joined the Congress was a confirmation to the fact that the decades-old-party has something bigger to keep at stake in the polls.

Priyanka has visited Uttar Pradesh for a lot of times now. She also visited Varanasi last month and it was a three-day boat campaign. The reports claiming Priyanka can contest the elections from Varanasi started doing rounds after she replied “Why not Varanasi” when a Congress worker expressed his desire to make her contest from Rae Bareli.

A few days back while addressing the people in Amethi, Priyanka attacked PM Modi saying that he has not visited his constituency once in the past five years.

Apart from that when asked about would she like to contest from Varanasi in Kerala. she replied saying she would if Rahul Gandhi would ask her. If the Congress did announce Priyanka’s name from Varanasi then the contest will be the most anticipated of all.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App