Several Congress leaders opined that the party is likely to announce the alliance with AAP in the CWC meeting. Leaders of both parties have been mediating the talks to form the alliance. Meanwhile, Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has said that he would support an alliance with AAP even if he was not fielded as a candidate from the constituency where he contests.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway at the party headquarters to discuss the poll alliance for the Lok Sabha polls 2019 with its rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital refuses to die even after repeated denials by leaders of both parties. The party president Rahul Gandi is heading the CWC meet and will take the final over the forging of an alliance with AAP in Delhi for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has said that she is not in favour of an alliance with AAP as she, however, has said that it the party leadership who can take the final about the alliance.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at party headquarters pic.twitter.com/svZC3f3Usg — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

The AAP and Congress have talked about allying with each other several times but both parties have failed to take a final call over the alliance.

The AAP has clearly advised to Congress over the 5-2 seat sharing in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 7 seats for the Lok Sabha. In 2014, BJP swept all the seven seats. Meanwhile, AAP had announced the candidates for all the seven seats in Delhi.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had said that alliance between Congress and AAP will defeat the nefarious forces like BJP in the upcoming elections 2019.

CWC meeting will also discuss and approve the draft of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019. It is expected that the meeting will discuss the prevailing political situation in the country apart from the alliance issues. The leaders may also discuss whether Rahul Gandhi will contest south India or not.

The meeting will also discuss the minimum income guarantee proposal, right to healthcare apart from measures to address unemployment and agrarian distress in the country.

