Lok Sabha elections 2019 counting impact on stock market: The Sensex is up by more than 600 points as early trends show a return to power of NDA government at the Centre.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Thursday opened at record highs as early trends showed the Narendra Modi-led NDA leading after the counting of votes for 2019 Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday. While the BSE Sensex crossed 40,000 points, the 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banked at record high, crossed 12,000 points. The Sensex was tradig at 40,015.49 points. On May 16, 2014, on the counting day, the BSE Sensex had zoomed past 25,000 points for the first time. The Sensex hit a lifetime high of 25,375.63 after result showed the NDA was all set to form the next government.

The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India Ltd, State Bank of India Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. Indian rupee and bonds also rallied after early vote count suggested the NDA was leading in several seats across the country for a second consecutive term for the Modi government. Earlier, David Ingles had predicted that India’s stocks are headed for milestones – 40,000 on the Sensex and 12,000 on the Nifty.

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) breached its previous highest mark of 39,487 and was trading at 39,554.2 points in the early trade.

On Tuesday, the Sensex breached its previous highest mark of 39,487 and the 30-share index was trading at 39,554.2 buoyed by exit polls boost. Reports said this is the biggest 1-day rise in the past 10 years of trading. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 48.90 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,877.15.

