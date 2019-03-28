Lok Sabha electionS 2019: CPI (M) releases manifesto, proposes removal of RSS linked persons from key positions, maximum autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir: The CPI (M) has proposed the removal of RSS affiliated persons from government positions. The party advocated for autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, dialogue with all the stakeholders, ban on pellet guns, complete withdrawal of AFSPA, prevent excesses by security forces etc.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPI (M) releases manifesto, proposes removal of RSS linked persons from key positions, maximum autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday released its Election Manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections proposing the removal of RSS personnel, who according to CPI (M) were appointed in key positions by the BJP government. The CPI (M) advocated for enacting a comprehensive law against communal violence, ensuring speedy justice and adequate compensation. It also sought state support to the victims of communal violence without infringing on the federal framework. In its declaration, the CPI (M) said that communal violence should be dealt with firmly and secular values should be promoted by the State in all spheres.

The Communists party in its manifesto said that it stands for the separation of religion and politics and for the passage and implementation of all legislative measures necessary to make this effective.

CPI(M)’s appeal to the Indian Electorate to: a) Defeat the BJP alliance

b) To increase the strength of the CPI(M) and the Left in the Lok Sabha; and

The party underlined the need to ban all illegal private armies and vigilante groups that are allegedly attacking Dalits and minorities in the name of cow protection and spreading communal hatred.

It called for exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of communal violence regardless of their public or official position. The CPI (M) also sought protecting the rights of minorities to lead a life of equality and dignity without any fear or discrimination.

The CPI (M) has also mentioned Jammu and Kashmir in its election manifesto and advocated several measures. For instance, it proposed a political solution to the Kashmir issue based on maximum autonomy for the state under Article 370 of the Constitution. The party advocated the regional autonomy to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

About the attempts to tamper with Article 35A that grants special privileges to the resident of Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI (M) said that it opposes all the attempts to remove or review Article 35A. THe Communist party called for urgent initiation of political process through a dialogue with all the stakeholders to resolve Kashmir problem.

The CPI (M) proposed strong steps to be taken to prevent excesses by security forces against innocent people. It also called for a ban on the use of pellet guns and other lethal weapons on protesters in Kashmir.

