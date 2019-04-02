Lok Sabha elections 2019: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is currently in talks with AAP rebel leader Kumar Vishwas to be a member of the party. Reports reveal that in the past Kumar had shown a keen interest in fighting from Ghaziabad. It is said that Manoj is likely to meet Kumar soon to discuss the entire strategy.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, it seems the political mood in the country is currently on its peak. The name which is currently gaining a lot of attention is dancing queen Sapna Choudhary. Some days back there were a lot of speculations that the entertainer is joining Congress but further all the queries got sorted when Sapna denied to all these speculations. Recent reports reveal that Sapna Choudhary will now be the star campaigner of BJP from Delhi. Reports suggest that Sapna will not be a part of the party but will campaign the for the party in the constituencies, which have more of Jat population.

Sources reveal that Sapna Choudhary met the Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday and discussed about the campaign related strategies. The chief is also in talks with AAP rebel leader Kumar Vishwas and is convincing him to be a member of the party or at least campaign for the party.

Reports reveal that the two will meet on Monday night to discuss the entire strategies as well as future projects. Earlier, to this, both them met for one of their Tv programmes and share a good bond with other. In a lighter mood, Kumar also quoted that Manoj is asking him from a long time to join BJP. If reports are to be believed and Kumar agrees upon the proposal, he may get a ticket from another state, not from Delhi. However, no such reports are confirmed and no official announcement is made till date.

Some days back, a picture of the dancing queen Sapna Choudhary with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is a leader of Congress got viral. By clarifying all the doubts, Sapna Choudhary quoted in a press conference that she has not joined any party and the picture is one of her old collections.

