Lok Sabha elections 2019: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday put a hold on the ongoing speculations on whether the Congress and AAP would form an alliance in Delhi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While talking to the IANS, Kejriwal confirmed that there was no alliance between AAP and Congress.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses AAP-Congress alliance, says Rahul Gandhi refused to forge an alliance with his party: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday put a hold on the ongoing speculations on whether the Congress and AAP would form an alliance in Delhi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The development in national politics has come a day after Kejriwal attended a mega rally along with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the invitation of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

While talking to the IANS, Kejriwal confirmed that there was no alliance between AAP and Congress. He said that only one meeting was held with Congress president Rahul Gandhi where he refused to form an alliance with the AAP.

The speculations around Congress-AAP alliance were gaining momentum as the Congress was seen divided over the decision. While a team led by PC Chacko by supporting the alliance, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit was standing tall against teh decision.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More