Lok Sabha elections 2019: The triangular battle between AAP, Congress and BJP starts in National capital today. In the 6th phase of Lok Sabha, the contest is being played out in Uttar Pradesh with 14 seats, Madhya Pradesh with 8 seats, West Bengal with 8 seats, Jharkhand with 4 seats, Haryana with 10 seats, Bihar with 8 seats and the national capital territory of Delhi with 7 seats.

Polling in most constituencies will continue from morning 7 am to evening 6 pm. It is likely to end at 4 pm in Jharkhand and some places of Bihar because of the security issues.

As the to and fro counter charges between political rivals ended with the end of campaigning on this Friday, people have now made up their minds to choose the best. PM Narendra Modi has been quite in news since last few days for his controversial statement aiming at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. This was after Congress President retaliated Modi’ strategy of Chowkidar by giving out the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe, Prime Minister Modi counterattacked it.

Although Delhi has only 7 seats to offer the impact it has on Lok Sabha elections is immense and cannot be ignored. This single phase polling in the capital will be assessed closely by the election commission.

We have an electorate which is four times of Australia’s and many other countries having 10.17 crore or 100 million eligible voters. These young voters will shape the government and decide the results for 979 candidates by casting votes in 1.13 lakh polling stations today.

