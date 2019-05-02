Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday got a third clean chit from the Election Commission of India for his speech that had allegedly violated the model code of conduct. The Opposition had claimed that PM Modi made "boastful" and "irresponsible" remarks during his speech at Rajasthan's Barmer.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday got a third clean chit from the Election Commission of India for his speech that had allegedly violated the model code of conduct. The Opposition had claimed that PM Modi made “boastful” and “irresponsible” remarks during his speech at Rajasthan’s Barmer. On April 21, while addressing a rally in Barmer, the prime minister asserted that India was not scared of Pakistan’s threats anymore, adding that the neighbouring country used to say that they had a nuclear button. He further went on to say that India too has nuclear weapons and it had not kept it for Diwali.

In the last two days, the poll body has given back to back two clean chits to the prime minister — one for his speech at Maharashtra’s Latur and other at Wardha. On April 9, PM Modi addressed the first-time voters in Latur asking them to dedicate their first vote to the brave soldiers who carried out the Balakot air strike in Pakistan. He had also asked the first-time voters to dedicate their first vote to the braves martyred in Pulwama.

So far the election commission has cleared three of the five complaints of the Congress against the prime minister. Earlier on April 30, the commission noted that PM Narendra Modi did not violate Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his Wardha speech in which he had attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency.

“The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with provisions of Model Code of Conduct, R P Act, and Maharashtra CEO’s report. Accordingly, EC is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed,” the commission was quoted as saying.

