Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday asked all political parties not to use photographs of armed forces, slain jawans in election campaigning. The poll body’s warning came at a time when both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the Opposition parties including the Congress are at loggerheads over the Surgical Strike and Balakot air strike. While the BJP credits itself for giving the armed forces a free hand to demolish terror camps in Pakistan and retaliate Pakistan’s ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC), the Congress claims they too had asked the forces to carry out cross-border raids in Pakistan in the past. However, the Congress’ version of cross-border raid and BJP’s version of Surgical Strike are two different terms and only time will tell if the term translates into votes. The Congress fears that the ruling party is using the Surgical Strike and Balakot air strike to gain political brownie points ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack which killed more than 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, the Congress expressed solidarity with the Narendra Modi government but the support was short-lived. Congress a did a U-turn and blamed Modi for the attack. Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi for the attack and said the PM stole Rs 30,000 crore from Rafale deal and gave it to his businessman friend Anil Ambani. So, to stop the political dogfight and boost the morale of the armed forces, the EC has advised all the parties to not involve army, navy or air force in their campaigns.

Here are the Highlights:

– The poll panel will announce dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections at 5 pm at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today

– Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in 6-7 phases

– If reports are to be believed, 2019 Lok Sabha Elections will begin in mid-April

– 16th Lok Sabha term ends in June 3, 2019

