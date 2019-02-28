Working President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to contest against AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment. The former cricketer has been shortlisted by the party to take on Owaisi. meanwhile, the star cricketer has not yet confirmed whether he will contest or not.

Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to contest Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket against All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. If sources are to be believed, the former cricketer has been shortlisted for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by the Congress to take on Asaduddin Owaisi. The Congress unit of Telangana has shortlisted its candidates for the 17 Lok Sabha segments in the state. The former cricketer is keen to contest election this season. Earlier, the 56-year-old was likely to contest from Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment but as per reports, the party has not given its nod to contest the election as the segment is represented by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandaru Dattatreya.

However, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has not yet confirmed whether he is going to contest against Asaduddin Owaisi, a three-time Member of Parliament, representing the Hyderabad constituency. Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has already made it clear that it would support Owaisi in Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi led AIMIM had won only Hyderabad seat which is representing by Owaisi himself. The ruling TRS won 11 seats, Congress two, and the BJP, TDP and YSRCP one each in the state.

Currently holding the position of Working President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Azharuddin had won Moradabad Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh in 2009 but in 2014, he lost from Tonk-Madhopur in Rajasthan. The former Indian skipper was banned by BCCI over an infamous match-fixing scandal in 2000, but later the ban was upheld after he challenged it.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More