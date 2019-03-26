Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ghanshyam Tiwari, Surendra Goyal, former BJP ministers from Rajasthan, join Congress: Ghanshyam Tiwari and Surendra Goyal -- both senior leaders and former legislators joined the Congress in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. The development comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ghanshyam Tiwari, Surendra Goyal, former BJP ministers from Rajasthan, join Congress: The BJP has suffered a major setback in Rajasthan as two of its former ministers joined rival Congress on Tuesday. Ghanshyam Tiwari and Surendra Goyal — both senior leaders and former legislators joined the Congress in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. The development comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Former Rajasthan minister Goyal resigned from BJP in December 2018 after he was not given a ticket for the assembly elections. BJP had replaced him with Avinash Gehlot. He was representing Jaitaran seat in Pali district.

Jaipur: Former BJP leaders Ghanshyam Tiwari and Surendra Goyal have joined Congress in presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. #Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019

