Lok Sabha Elections 2019: As India goes to polls in the first phase on April 11, Google is helping the first-time voters on how to cast their vote with a doodle. The doodle leads to a detailed explanation of the voting procedure in India. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

Google is commemorating the first phase of polling of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with a doodle. Showcasing an inked finger in the middle of the design, the link takes the users to a guide on how to vote in India. The information is of great significance for the first time voters in the country. It is to be noted that India is one of the world’s largest democracy with young demography. From how to vote, voting process at polling booth, name in voter list, candidate names, where to vote, How to use EVM, Identity Card and Election dates are among the top categories for users to choose from.

To be eligible to vote, the voters must have their names listed in the voter list. Upon reaching the polling station, the official will check your name in the electoral roll and your ID proof. Once the procedure is complete, the second official will ink your index finger, give a slip and ask you to sign on Form 17A. Proceed to the polling booth, submit the slip to the third official after showing your index finger. To cast your vote, press the ballot button opposite your candidate’s symbol on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

A slip will be generated by the VVPAT machine after a beep sound and show information regarding the candidate name, symbol and serial no. The slip will be visible for 7 seconds before it gets dropped in VVPAT sealed box. One can also opt for None of the above (NOTA) if you don’t want to elect any of the candidates. It is to be noted that mobiles, cameras and other devices are not inside the polling booth.

Held in seven phases, the polling will be conducted across the country on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6th, May 12, May 19. Counting of votes will be conducted on May 23 and the results will be announced on the same day. For more information, one can log on eci.gov.in.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More