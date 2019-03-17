Lok Sabha Elections 2019: HD Deve Gowda says Congress-JD (S) will do everything possible to reduce BJP's strength in Karnataka: HD Deve Gowda said that the Congress-JD (S) alliance would try its best to reduce the strength of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gowda said that the alliance would do everything jointly to ensure that the number of BJP seats is minimised. The Congress is fighting on 20 seats while JD (S) is contesting on remaining eight sets. The elections would be conducted in two phases on April 18 and 23.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: HD Deve Gowda says Congress-JD (S) will do everything possible to reduce BJP’s strength in Karnataka: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda on Sunday said that the Congress-JD (S) alliance would try its best to reduce the strength of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Gowda said that the alliance would do everything jointly to ensure that the number of BJP seats is minimised. The alliance had earlier said that Congress would contest on 20 seats while JD (S) would fight on remaining eight seats in Karnataka.

The polling in this southern state would be held in two phases of the seven-phase election. The first phase would be conducted on April 18 and the second phase on April 23. Karnataka sends 28 parliamentarians to Lok Sabha and plays an important role in the government formation at the Centre.

In the 2014 national elections, the BJP bagged 19 seats while Congress was restricted on nine and JD (S) could win only two. In the 225 legislature, BJP has 104 seats, the Congress has 79 MLAs and JD(S) has 37 seats. After the 2018 assembly polls, Congress and JD (S) formed an alliance and framed government in the state. Despite being a single largest party, BJP could not make government.

He is currently representing the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the state. He is likely to leave the seat and fight from another constituency. Though JD (S) supremo has not decided his candidate yet, but as per reports, the leaders of the alliance have demanded him to contest from Bengaluru North. While many leaders want him to file nomination from Tumakuru seat.

Gowda has served as the prime minister of the country from 1996 to 1997. He was also the chief minister of Karnataka. His son H. D. Kumaraswamy is the incumbent chief minister of the state.

Meanwhile, with much-awaited elections less than four weeks away, all the political parties have started an intense poll campaign to woo voters and ensure the win. The elections are seen as a challenge for ruling BJP to retain the majority of seats which it got in 2014 elections.

The elections in 2019 are different from that of 2014. Like in Uttar Pradesh, BJP had got 71 out of 80 seats, Samajwadi Party won five while Congress could win only two seats. Now the opposition parties have vowed to defeat BJP by making alliances. The SP-BSP alliance in the state is a treat for ruling BJP to retain all the seats.

