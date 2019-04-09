Lok Sabha elections 2019: High voltage campaign for first phase ends, voting on April 11: The poll campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections ended today. The elections for 91 Lok Sabha seats would be conducted on Thursday. On the last day of the poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karnataka and Maharastra. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congres UP East general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also held gatherings in the state. The counting of votes would be done on May 23.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: High voltage campaign for first phase ends, voting on April 11: The poll campaign for the upcoming first phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections ended on Tuesday. Both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress tried their best to woo voters in the campaign. A total of 91 parliamentary constituencies would go to polls on Thursday (April 11). The states and union territories which would witness voting include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

The contest in the first phase would be mainly between BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and SP-BSP alliance.

On the last day of the polling, Prime Minister visited Karnataka and Maharashtra. Addressing a gathering in Chitradurga, PM Modi said that some people in the country felt pain after the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes in Pakistan. In Latur, he said that Congress and Nationalist Congress party were standing with those who want a separate PM for Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi in Latur, Maharashtra: Congress and NCP are now standing with those who advocate for a separate PM in J&K. Sharad sa'ab, you are standing with such people! The country has no expectations with Congress party but Sharad sa'ab you! Does it suit you? pic.twitter.com/3IJLLzDuaF — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Meerut while Congress UP East general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Saharanpur.

#WATCH UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a public rally in Meerut, says, "Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi 'Bajrangbali' par vishwaas hai." pic.twitter.com/ZwI3L5ZEFt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019

The saffron party did not lose any opportunity to corner Congress for its alleged failures in their decades-old rule in the poll campaign. While Congress also countered BJP and PM Modi for controversial Rafale deal and alleged BJP’s failure to fulfil their promises.

The ruling BJP and the Congress have released their manifestos and raised several issues to counter each other. PM Modi unveiled election manifesto on Monday at the party headquarters. The party vowed to protect the nation and do everything possible to eradicate terrorism and extremism. The saffron party also promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022.

The BJP has proposed to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The party also reiterated to repeal Article 35A which empowers Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define permanent residents of the state. Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has termed the BJP’s manifesto named Sankalp Patra as a bunch of lies. Last week, Congress also released the manifesto which revolves around NYAY, jobs for youth, farmers’, education and health.

The second phase of voting Would be conducted on April 18. The counting of ballots would be done on May 23.

