The pre-election campaign battle ahead of the 2019 polls has begun. As far as today’s events are concerned, Prime Minister Narendra will be addressing three rallies mainly in Odisha, Telangana, followed by BJP President Amit Shah has two rallies lined-up for the day, thus launching BJP’s election campaign. Besides, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also set to launch the party’s election campaign in Haryana. The Congress on Thursday released a list of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which also has Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav from Jodhpur and former BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra from Barmer.

With the beginning of election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, noise regarding violation of Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct is also taking centre stage. The latest incident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh, where a BJP MLA Dilip Singh Parihar was arrested on Thursday, on charges of violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA from Neemuch, Dilip Singh Parihar was arrested yesterday, on charges of violation of Model Code of Conduct. pic.twitter.com/JTnrIkGiku — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

