The pre-election campaign battle ahead of the 2019 polls has begun. As far as today’s events are concerned, Prime Minister Narendra will be addressing three rallies mainly in Odisha, Telangana, followed by BJP President Amit Shah has two rallies lined-up for the day, thus launching BJP’s election campaign. Besides, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also set to launch the party’s election campaign in Haryana. The Congress on Thursday released a list of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which also has Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav from Jodhpur and former BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra from Barmer.
With the beginning of election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, noise regarding violation of Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct is also taking centre stage. The latest incident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh, where a BJP MLA Dilip Singh Parihar was arrested on Thursday, on charges of violation of Model Code of Conduct.
Here are the highlights:
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Haryana today
The Congress President will be campaigning in Haryana as part of Parivartan Yatra. Roadshows, public meeting planned for the day ahead. Reports also suggest that the Congress party will be organizing 15-joint rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Ayodhya today
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be campaigning in Ayodhya today. The UP-east General Secretary is expected to be part of a roadshow. Priyanka will be beginning her campaign with a visit toHanuman Garhi temple
Prime Minister Modi to launch election campaign in Telangana today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address an election rally in Telangana. The ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), though has an advantage in the state after last year. Besides, Telangana,PM Modi will also be campaigning in Odisha today
Congress Mahagathbandhan press conference today
Congress Lok Sabha candidates list
