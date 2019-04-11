Lok Sabha elections 2019: The first time voters or the people who are in doubt about their names in the voter list, can get their details like name, polling booth number and location online or via SMS. Citizens who are about 18 years and registered with the Elections Commission can follow the simple steps mentioned below to search their name online and via SMS.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The nation is heading for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which will be held from April 11 to May 18, 2019. As the Election Commission of India has decided, the polling will be held in seven-phases and the counting of votes will be done on May 23, 2019. Notably, along with the Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are being conducted parallelly. The First time voters or the people who are in doubt can find out their names in the voter list by simply following the steps mentioned below instead of guessing or roaming around looking for your booth. The voters can now search their name in the voters list online or via SMS.

Voters who are above 18 years and hold a national id and ae registered with the Election Commission of India, can cast search their name by simply following these steps:

HOW TO SEARCH FOR YOUR POLLING BOOTH AND VOTE ONLINE?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Voters’ Services Portal (NSVP)

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the link that reads Booth, AC and PC under Citizen Information

Step 3: Enter your name, father/husband’s name and state

Step 4: Enter the CAPTCHA code required

Step 5: Your polling booth number and other details will appear on your screen.

HOW TO SEARCH FOR YOUR POLLING BOOTH AND VOTE VIA SMS?

If you have your voter ID card, for them the simplest way to know the polling booth and other details is via Short Message Service (SMS). The voters who want to get the details about their polling booth number, vote and etc through Short Message Service (SMS) can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the message box in mobile your phone.

Step 2: Type EPIC followed by a space, your voter ID number

Step 3: Send the message to 51969 or 166

Step 4: Within a few minutes, you will receive a SMS with details like your name, your polling booth number and its location.

WHAT TO DO IF YOUR NAME IS MISSING?

Step 1: The voters who’s name is missing from the list can follow these steps.

Step 2: There are two procedures – online and offline.

Step 3: Visit the Election Commission’s official website @ eci.nic.in

Step 4: Click on online voter registration.

Step 5: Create a username and password to Sign Up.

Step 6: Upload your photograph and then the documents that can be accepted as address proof.

Step 7: if you are facing trouble in uploading the documents, raise a request for a visit by the booth level officer to collect your documents.

