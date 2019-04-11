The first phase of Indian general elections 2019 is being held today in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 2 states and 2 union territories. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019. The results will be declared on May 23.

India goes to polls today in the first phase of Indian general elections 2019. The eligible voters of the country will be electing their representatives from 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and 2 union territories. In the first phase of elections, the voting is taking place in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. With the political fervour on an all-time high, the stakes are high and it is vital for voters to exercise their choice and exercise their political freedom.

How To Vote In Indian Elections

Voting begins for 91 constituencies in 20 states and union territories in the 1st phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/7RyvOElPz9 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

– Check your name in Electoral Roll

To cast your vote, it is important for your name to be present in the voter list. One can check their name in the electoral roll on electoralsearch.in, call on the helpline number 1950 by adding the prefix of your STD code, SMS space to 1950 to get information about your voter id card. One can also download the Voter Helpline app.

– Voting Process

When you reach the polling booth, the officials will check your name in the electoral roll and check your ID proof. Documents like your voter id card, passport, driving license, Aadhaar card and others can serve as identity proofs. After the initial check, your index finger will be inked by the official, receive a slip and made to sign on Form 17A. Head to the polling booth by submitting the slip to the official after showing your inked finger. Cast your vote by pressing the button of the symbol of your preferred candidate on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). If you do not like any of the candidates, you can also opt for None of the above (NOTA).

Once you cast your vote, check the slip generated by VVVPAT machine that will show the Candidate’s name, symbol and serial no. It is to be noted that mobile phones, cameras and other devices are not allowed inside the voting booths.

