The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended a Karnataka-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted as General Observer for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha on Tuesday in violation to the EC guidelines. It has also been reported that the 1996-batch IAS officer was reportedly suspended for checking a vehicle in the convoy of PM Modi in Sambalpur, where the PM addressed a poll rally. It has not yet confirmed that who was travelling in the vehicle.
In an order issued by the commission, it was noted that Mohammed Mohsin not acted in conformity with the ECI’s instructions dated April 10, 2014, and March 22, 2019, concerning those guarded by the Special Protection Group (SPG). Reports said that the prime minister had to wait for around 15 minutes because of the sudden checking.
Soon after the reports started paving the way to several social media platforms, the people were seen raising the question that why the IAS officer was suspended. Some of the social media users also pointed out the possibility that PM Modi was transporting cash to the BJP state units for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Is Modi above the rule of law,” asked a Twitter user.
Here are some of the tweets:
Some of the social media users were also seen supporting the EC’s decision to suspend the IAS officer.
Earlier in the day, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against him for allegedly misbehaving and preventing the government officers from conducting their duties of checking his helicopter along with a sealed suitcase in his possession. The incident took place on Tuesday as the Union Minister arrived Sambalpur to address a rally.
Leave a Reply