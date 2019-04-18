Lok Sabha elections 2019: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended a Karnataka-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted as General Observer for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha. In an order issued by the commission, it was noted that Mohammed Mohsin not acted in conformity with the ECI’s instructions dated April 10, 2014, and March 22, 2019, concerning those guarded by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, Thursday, March 28, 2019. India's general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended a Karnataka-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted as General Observer for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha on Tuesday in violation to the EC guidelines. It has also been reported that the 1996-batch IAS officer was reportedly suspended for checking a vehicle in the convoy of PM Modi in Sambalpur, where the PM addressed a poll rally. It has not yet confirmed that who was travelling in the vehicle.

In an order issued by the commission, it was noted that Mohammed Mohsin not acted in conformity with the ECI’s instructions dated April 10, 2014, and March 22, 2019, concerning those guarded by the Special Protection Group (SPG). Reports said that the prime minister had to wait for around 15 minutes because of the sudden checking.

Soon after the reports started paving the way to several social media platforms, the people were seen raising the question that why the IAS officer was suspended. Some of the social media users also pointed out the possibility that PM Modi was transporting cash to the BJP state units for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Is Modi above the rule of law,” asked a Twitter user.

General Observer and Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin suspended by ECI for inspecting PM Modi's helicopter in Sambalpur, #Odisha Is Modi transporting cash to BJP state units for elections? Why can't his helicopter, car etc be checked? Is Modi above the rule of law? pic.twitter.com/O3ebujh2yq — Achanta Raja (@achantaraja) April 17, 2019

Mohammed Mohsin, a 1996-batch IAS officer, was suspended after he checked the vehicle in Sambalpur, where the PM Modi addressed an election rally. WHY??? — Jaweria Afreen Hussaini جویریآ آفرین ಜೆ.ಎ.ಹುಸೈನೀ (@HussainiJaweria) April 17, 2019

Is Mr. Mohsin only one IAs officer who had been suspended. #ECI should not practice bias. — Abdul Ghani Mahir (@lawyerghani) April 17, 2019

Once the Model Code of Conduct kicks in, everyone is equal…. IAS officer paying the price of honesty !! Election commision bhi andh bhakt nikla 😢… democracy turning into demo crazy https://t.co/BzhSRX0t6h — Ajay Singh (@ajays2010) April 17, 2019

Some of the social media users were also seen supporting the EC’s decision to suspend the IAS officer.

Pls understand EC must have found him prima facie guilty of deriliction of duty thats y EC had suspended him .EC cant suspend an IAS officer simply without a valid https://t.co/0x9ntPnJXc dont jump into conclusion very fast. — Mahesh.M.A (@MaheshMA19) April 17, 2019

I guess this is the same suspended IAS officer who was trying to misuse his position, although not sure.@KapilMishra_IND sir can confirm — Chowkidar Ajeet (@AjeetBhati02) April 14, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against him for allegedly misbehaving and preventing the government officers from conducting their duties of checking his helicopter along with a sealed suitcase in his possession. The incident took place on Tuesday as the Union Minister arrived Sambalpur to address a rally.

