Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Bihar: The next Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in Bihar from April 11 and the counting of votes to be held on May 23 as the term of the current Lok Sabha expires on June 3. Bihar has turned out be as interesting as other major states, with new political equations emerging. The opposition, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has formed alliance with the Congress and other regional parties like Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) of former Union Minister and the Hindustani Awam Morch of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi to take on the NDA that is led by Janata Dal-United, the BJP and the Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP).

The BJP, JD-U and LJP have already announced a seat-sharing formula in the state. BJP and JD-U to contest 17 seats each, leaving six seats for LJP, which had won it last general elections.

In 2014, BJP claimed 22 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 4, Janata Dal (United) JD(U)) 2, Congress 2, Lok Jan Shakti Party 6, National Congress Party 1 and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 3 seats.

However, it remains to be seen during 2019 general elections that it goes in whose favour as caste plays an important consideration for voters in the Hindi heartland and Bihar is no option.

