The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the dates for Lok Sabha polls 2019. Karnataka will go to two-phase polling held on April 18 and 23. In 2014, the BJP won 17 seats, Congress 9 while the JD(S) managed to win only 2 constituencies. Alliance partners Congress and JD(S) are currently discussing on seat-sharing formula.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Karnataka: The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the Karnataka will go to two-phase polling held on April 18 and 23. Political parties including the BJP, Congress in the state will be contesting for 28 seats. The EC had also announced the state assembly. polls for four states including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Karnataka is one of the key states for BJP where the party had emerged the winner in the last Lok Sabha polls. In 2014, the BJP won 17 seats, the Congress won 9 while the JD(S) managed to win only 2 constituencies.

Alliance partners Congress and JD(S) are currently discussing on seat-sharing formula. Despite multiple meetings between state leaders, the leaders of both parties have met several times but they have failed to come on any final outcome.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that their party has appointed leaders who will take the talks with Congress forward. Kumaraswamy said that he is concentrating on governance rather on any issue. He said that the leaders will arrive at a consensus within few days.

The two parties meanwhile, hoped to get clarity over the number of seats and probable constituencies to share before the Lok Sabha polls.

